Enbridge wins appeal in dispute over man’s health, oil spill

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Enbridge Energy in a dispute over whether a disastrous oil spill caused a man’s health problems.

Chance Lowery says he suffered coughing, headaches and vomiting when he was exposed to fumes from the heavy crude in Calhoun County in 2010. He says those problems led to a ruptured artery.

A doctor who didn’t personally examine Lowery blames the oil spill. But the Supreme Court said Tuesday that Lowery can’t link his health problems to fumes through speculation or conjecture.

Enbridge says Lowery lived miles from the spill in the Kalamazoo River, and his health woes occurred three weeks later.

