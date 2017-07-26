Enbridge wins appeal in dispute over man’s health, oil spill

The Associated Press Published:
Oil is seen in a river along 15 Mile Road near Marshall after an Enbridge pipeline burst. (2010 file photo)

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court has ruled in favor of Enbridge Energy in a dispute over whether a disastrous oil spill caused a man’s health problems.

Chance Lowery says he suffered coughing, headaches and vomiting when he was exposed to fumes from the heavy crude in Calhoun County in 2010. He says those problems led to a ruptured artery.

A doctor who didn’t personally examine Lowery blames the oil spill. But the Supreme Court said Tuesday that Lowery can’t link his health problems to fumes through speculation or conjecture.

Enbridge says Lowery lived miles from the spill in the Kalamazoo River, and his health woes occurred three weeks later.