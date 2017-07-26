Manhunt underway after Grand Rapids business robbed

Check Into Cash
A Grand Rapids police cruiser is parked outside the Check Into Cash business on Leonard Street NE , which was robbed on July 26, 2017.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are searching for the person who robbed a business on the city’s northeast side.

Officers say it happened just after 1 p.m. Wednesday at the Check Into Cash at 1621 Leonard Street NE, between Ball and Plymouth avenues.

After walking into the business, the suspect implied he had a weapon and got away with money, according to police.

Police brought in K-9s to search the area. The scene was still active around 1:30 p.m.

No injuries have been reported in the case.