Norton Shores PD recovers Army medal during arrest

NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — Norton Shores police are searching for the owner of an Army National Guard medal recovered during an arrest.

In a release, the Norton Shores Police Department said it arrested two people who were breaking into cars in the northwest area of the city. Police said the suspects were entering unlocked vehicles in the area in the early morning hours of July 25.

During the arrest, police recovered an Army National Guard medal and are seeking its owner.

To claim the medal, contact the Norton Shores Police Department at 231.733.2691.

