Ottawa County deputies warn of relative in trouble scam

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A fraud scheme playing on the emotions of residents is resurging in Ottawa County, leading to a warning from authorities.

The agency said on July 19, an 81-year-old woman from Crockery Township answered a call from a man who claimed to be from a police department. The suspect told the victim her son had been arrested, then put another person the phone who was crying while describing the victim’s son.

The caller said they needed money shipped to Brooklyn, New York by FedEx to pay bond for the victim’s son.

Deputies say the victim went to the bank and sent money. A few days later, she was called again for more money and she paid again, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said it’s seen an increase in a similar scheme. The agency is working with New York City police to try to track down suspects.

Anyone with information in this case is encouraged to call Silent Observer at 1.877.88. SILENT.

