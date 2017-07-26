Records: EGR Public Safety clerk pocketed ticket money

EAST GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A former East Grand Rapids Public Safety clerk is facing a felony embezzlement charge.

Regina White, 45, of Wyoming, is accused of pocketing money from parking tickets. Court records allege she embezzled anywhere from $15 to $45 at a time on 10 separate occasions.

Police say it started in April 2014 and continued through February 2017. In all, she’s accused of stealing $175 in cash and $55 worth of checks. Records show she admitted to swiping cash but denied taking checks.

White is facing a charge of embezzlement by a public official, which carries up to 10 years in prison.

East Grand Rapids Public Safety officials said she has been fired.

When reached by phone on Wednesday, White refused to comment.

She is expected to appear in 63rd District Court on Aug. 2 for a probable cause hearing.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

