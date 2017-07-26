Starlite Kitchens: best product for the best price

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Starlite Kitchens carries a number of different cabinet lines, but we’re talking today about one particular line, Mid Continent Cabinetry.

Mid Continent Cabinetry the best selling cabinetry line Starlite Kitchen’s has. In fact, it’s about 75-80% of our business at Starlite Kitchens.

Bonus! It’s a GREAT VALUE. In this market, it’s the best product for the best money. They receive 2-3 truckloads per week in Mid Continent orders.

How does it compare in price to their other cabinet lines?

It’s their go-to for a mid-priced cabinet. This line allows them to be very competitive with other kitchen showrooms in the area.

Starlite Kitchen’s has a unique pricing structure that allows them to offer 2,200 different combinations of Door Style, Wood Specie, and Finish for one low price.

About the showroom

Starlite Kitchens is proud to have the #1 Mid Continent showroom in the state of Michigan.

They are continually updating and improving their displays to keep up with design changes and trends, and Mid Continent is prominent in the number of displays you’ll see in the showroom.

You’ll see a variety of very simple designs to very ornate kitchen displays, all which are done in Mid Continent, to show clients that you don’t have to break the bank to create something really special in your home.

Starlite Kitchens can also do ANY Sherwin Williams color in a custom paint to also make your kitchen more personalized!

Contact

365 84th St SW, Byron Center

(616) 583-9304

