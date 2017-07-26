Suspect in 2 murders set to be charged in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo County court has authorized charges against a man accused of killing two people last week before fleeing to Indiana, where he later gave himself up to police.

Zachary Patten could go before a judge in Kalamazoo as early as Thursday to be arraigned on murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearms charges in connection to the death of Graciela Portillo-Esparza.

Portillo-Esparza, 31, was fatally shot Thursday night at a mobile home park in Kalamazoo. In a brief statement in court Wednesday before charges were authorized, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety detectives said Patten admitted to shooting Portillo-Esparza. Police previously said they don’t think she was his intended target.

After the Kalamazoo shooting, Patten allegedly drove his ex-wife’s home south of Three Rivers, where he shot and killed her husband, Shane Richardson.

Patten, 32, turned himself in to police officers at a grocery store in South Bend, Indiana the morning after the homicides and was soon extradited to Michigan.

He has already been charged with murder, home invasion and a felony weapons count in St. Joseph County in connection to Richardson’s death.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

