Suspect in 2 murders set to be charged in Kzoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — A Kalamazoo County court has authorized charges against a man accused of killing two people last week before fleeing to Indiana, where he later gave himself up to police.
Zachary Patten could go before a judge in Kalamazoo as early as Thursday to be arraigned on murder, carrying a concealed weapon and felony firearms charges in connection to the death of Graciela Portillo-Esparza.
Portillo-Esparza, 31, was fatally shot Thursday night at a mobile home park in Kalamazoo. In a brief statement in court Wednesday before charges were authorized, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety detectives said Patten admitted to shooting Portillo-Esparza. Police previously said they don’t think she was his intended target.
After the Kalamazoo shooting, Patten allegedly drove his ex-wife’s home south of Three Rivers, where he shot and killed her husband, Shane Richardson.
Patten, 32, turned himself in to police officers at a grocery store in South Bend, Indiana the morning after the homicides and was soon extradited to Michigan.
He has already been charged with murder, home invasion and a felony weapons count in St. Joseph County in connection to Richardson’s death.