Teen pleads to manslaughter in March shooting

GRAND RAPIDS. Mich. (WOOD) — A 16-year-old has admitted to shooting an 18-year-old in Grand Rapids earlier this year, killing her.

On Wednesday, Cleo Malik Nelson pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter in the death of Kiara Carter, court officials confirmed.

In exchange, a charge of open murder was dismissed. Prosecutors also agreed they will not file additional charges in the investigation and won’t take a position on how long Nelson should spend behind bars.

Carter was shot once in the head at an apartment on Kalamazoo Avenue near Worden Street SE on March 20. She left behind a 1-year-old daughter.

Nelson was charged in June. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 7.

