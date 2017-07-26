Things you should consider when buying a waterfront property

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – People love being by the water during the summer. Have you thought about buying a waterfront property? We have Rennie Barton and Ryan Kelley with City2Shore Real Estate here to share some things you should consider when buying a home on waterfront.

For example…

What are some things people should consider when looking for water front properties?

Does the property work for your life style?

Are you going to rent it?

What water rights to you own with that home?

What are the association fees and what does it cover?

What does it cost to insure the home?

…and more! Take a look in the video above.

City2Shore is very pro-active and knowledgeable when it comes to finding waterfront homes. They can find you homes that are not on the market yet, but that fit your lifestyle.

6501 Balsam Dr, Hudsonville, MI 49426

(616) 662-9664

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

