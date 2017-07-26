Upgrades coming to three Grand Rapids parks

Related Coverage 2 Grand Rapids parks get $1M in renovations





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A splash pad, new play equipment and a nature trail are among the improvements coming to three Grand Rapids parks.

City officials Wednesday afternoon broke ground on upgrades to Aberdeen, Alexander and Ball Perkins parks.

“We need that open space where kids can explore and be creative and play and run and play tag and football and play soccer and we want to maintain that as well,” Mayor Rosalynn Bliss said.

The largest park project slated for the summer is at Aberdeen Park, located at 2230 Eastern Ave. NE. The $430,000 plan calls for a new splash pad, landscaping and upgrades for visitors with disabilities.

The $190,000 project at Alexander Park includes installing new playground equipment and community art. Crews will also add a new picnic area and landscaping to the green space, located at 610 Alexander Street SE.

The city also plans to invest $155,000 in Ball Perkins Park, located at 1675 Perkins Ave. The upgrades include a new pedestrian nature trail, a boardwalk that will overlook the wetland, trail signs and benches.

>>PDFs: Aberdeen Park plan | Alexander Park plan | Ball Perkins Park plan

The city also expects to begin work on Huff Park in October. The plan calls for a boardwalk, restrooms and a playground. If all goes well, the improved space will be complete in April 2018.

The city says a parks millage approved by voters in November 2013 will help pay for the improvements. The seven-year millage generates approximately $4 million each year to repair, rehabilitate and improve city parks, pools and playgrounds. Approximately $1.1 million in federal funding has also gone to Grand Rapids park improvement projects since 2015.

