Women Rock at GR Symphony’s D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops

CANNONSBURG, Mich. (WOOD) – Beginning in the late 1960s, the arrival of women as singers and recording artists began to change the course of rock and roll music. The musical influence of artists such as Janis Joplin, Tina Turner, Carole King and Aretha Franklin, later joined by Pat Benatar, Joan Jett and Heart, launched a movement that still is felt today.

The songs originally written or performed by legendary women of rock are coming to West Michigan for the third week of the Grand Rapids Symphony’s D&W Fresh Market Picnic Pops.

Love is a Battlefield, recorded by Pat Benatar; The Best, recorded by Tina Turner; I Feel the Earth Move by Carole King; Hit Me with Your Best Shot by Pat Benatar; and You Make Me Feel like a Natural Woman by Aretha Franklin.

Women Rock will be at 7:30 pm Thursday and Friday on July 27-28 at Cannonsburg Ski Area, 6800 Cannonsburg Rd NE. Guest conductor Robert Thompson leads the Grand Rapids Pops in concerts underwritten by Bank of America and Miller Johnson as Benefactor Sponsors. Grand Rapids Symphony is only the second orchestra in the United States to present the brand new show created by Grammy Award-winning arranger Jeff Tyzik.

Tickets:

Single tickets for lawn seats in advance to Women Rock are $19 for adults, $16 for college students and seniors, or $5 for ages 2-18. Single tickets for general admission chair seating are $30. Single tickets for an individual, reserved table seats are $51 or $408 for an entire table for eight.

MySymphony360 members can attend for $15. Active duty, reserve and National Guard members of the U.S. Military may purchase up to two tickets for $15 each. Children younger than age 2 are admitted for free.

All single tickets for all concerts are $5 more on the day of the show.

Group discounts are available for groups of 10 or more people by calling (616) 454-9451 ext. 192.

Tickets can be purchased through the GRS box office by calling (616) 454-9451 ext. 4 weekdays or (616) 885-1241 evenings; or in person at 300 Ottawa Ave. NW, Suite 100; or online at GRSymphony.org.

Tickets also may be purchased through Ticketmaster at (800) 982-2787, or at Ticketmaster outlets at select D&W Fresh Markets, Family Fare stores and Walmart. Tickets purchased at these locations will include a Ticketmaster service fee.

