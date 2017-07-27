BCPD: Woman admits to shooting man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — A man was listed in good condition at the hospital after being shot in the head Thursday night, Battle Creek police say.

The 19-year-old Battle Creek man was shot once shortly after 10 p.m. on Jonoah Street off Capital Avenue SW, according to the Battle Creek Police Department.

A 36-year-old Battle Creek woman admitted she shot the man, police said, and was taken in for questioning. Officers also recovered a gun.

BCPD says the shooting appears to have stemmed from a longstanding dispute, but added the man and woman “are not directly related.”

