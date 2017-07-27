Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven kicks off Friday

Related Coverage Grand Haven pier not to reopen until after Coast Guard Fest





GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — The annual Coast Guard Festival in Grand Haven begins Friday.

The 10-day Coast Guard Festival features a variety of entertainment from live bands to parades to the popular fireworks display which draws thousands of people each year.

Grand Haven is known as “Coast Guard City U.S.A.” in recognition of its special relationship with the longest continuous seagoing service of our nation. The first cutter home ported in Grand Haven was USCGC Escanaba.

The Coast Guard Festival dates back to its unofficial start in 1924, honoring the men and women of the U.S. Coast Guard.

The south pier will not be open to tourist this year due the re-installation of the catwalk.

The festival runs from July 28 through Aug. 6.

