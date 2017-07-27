E. coli advisory at Pere Marquette Park

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — Beachgoers are being warned that E. coli levels in the water at Pere Marquette Park are slightly higher than normal safe levels.

According to the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality, recent testing found about 314 E. coli per 100 milliliters in the water, a little above the standard limit of 300. A contamination advisory went into effect Thursday, but the beach wasn’t closed.

Testing will continue and the city of Muskegon says it will announce when levels are back to normal. For now, it says, beachgoers are swimming at their own risk.

The last time the beach at Pere Marquette Park was shut down due to E. coli was in 2007, when it was closed for one day, DEQ records show.

