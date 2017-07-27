Grandville PD warns of speeding ticket email scam

GRANDVILLE, Mich. (WOOD) — Residents are warned to watch out for scam emails from someone asking for money to pay a speeding ticket.

The Grandville Police Department said a citizen received an email earlier this month with a subject line of “Your fine for speeding”. In the email, it says that there is a speed camera that detected the violation and gives an amount due within a certain time frame.

The same citizen received a second email advising them of traffic court regarding the unpaid sum from the first email, police said.

Grandville police said it doesn’t have traffic camera and the 59th District Court does not conduct business through email.

Michigan law does not allow traffic citations to be issued through the use of an unattended camera system.

