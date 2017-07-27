Man arrested months after Montcalm Co. break-ins

STANTON, Mich. (WOOD) — A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to two break-ins in Montcalm County back in February.

Nicholas John-Alexander Wilson, of Blanchard, was arrested Tuesday. He is being held at the Montcalm County Jail on one count of breaking and entering.

The break-ins happened on Feb. 8 at a business in the 800 block of West Shaw Street in Howard City and a business in the 9000 block of North Greenville Road in Lakeview, according to a Montcalm County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Wilson will be back in court on Aug. 8.

