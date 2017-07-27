MSP releases image of man found dead in Lake Michigan

LEELANAU COUNTY, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities hope a new composite image of man who drowned in Lake Michigan will help them close the case.

The man’s body was pulled from the water northwest of Leland Harbor on July 4, according to a Facebook post by the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office.

Michigan State Police created the composite sketch of the man, who is white and believed to be 50-75 years old.

Authorities also found an olive colored dingy about 8.3 miles away from where the man was found, closer to North Manitou Island. However, it’s unclear if the watercraft and the man are connected.

Anyone with information leading to the identity of the man is encouraged to contact the Leelanau County Sheriff’s Office at 231.256.8800.

