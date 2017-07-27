National Night Out 2017: West Michigan events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Tuesday, Aug. 1 is National Night Out — an event that lets you to get to know local police officers and enhance relationships in your community.

On top of strengthening local communities, many of the events across West Michigan include free food, games and fun for families.

Below is a list of local NNO events based on the county in which they’re located. If you know of an event that isn’t listed, email us at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Please include a valid URL linking to information about the event on the web.

CALHOUN COUNTY:

Battle Creek:

5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Mill Race Park

KALAMAZOO COUNTY:

KALAMAZOO:



Americana Estates:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

1802 Tray Lane

Arcadia Neighborhood Association:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Arcadia Elementary School

Eastside Neighborhood Association:

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

1106 Trimble St.

Edison Neighborhood Association:

5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

816 Washington Ave.

Milwood Neighborhood Association:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Greenwood Reformed Church

Northside Neighborhood Association:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

612 Park St.

Parkview Hills Neighborhood Association:

7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Parkview Hills Club House

Stuart Neighborhood Association:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Elm Street Park

Vine Neighborhood Association:

5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Vine St. at Locust St.

KENT COUNTY:

GAINES TOWNSHIP:

4 p.m. to 8 p.m.

1439 Eastport Drive SE

GRAND RAPIDS:

Eastown Community Association:

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Sigsbee Park

Garfield Park Neighborhood Association:

5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Salvation Army Kroc Center

Heritage Hill Neighborhood Association:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pleasant Park

Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association:

11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

1205 Grandville Ave. SW

KENTWOOD:

Christ Community Church:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

2400 Forest Hill Ave. SE

South United Methodist Church:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

4500 Division Ave. SW

Woodland Mall/Celebration! Cinema:

10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

3195 28th St. SE

ROCKFORD:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Rockford City Hall

WALKER:

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Feyen Zylstra: 2396 Hillside Drive NW

MECOSTA COUNTY:

Big Rapids:

6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Big Rapids Department of Public Safety

MUSKEGON COUNTY:

MUSKEGON:

Angel Neighborhood Association:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Angel Community Church

Beachwood/Bluffton Neighborhood Association:

5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Kruse Park

Campbell Field Neighborhood Association:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

East Muskegon Neighborhood:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

905 E. Keating Ave.

Glenside Neighborhood Association:

7 p.m.

McGraft Park

Jackson Hill Neighborhood Association:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Aamodt Park

Lakeside Neighborhood Association:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Pocket Park

Marquette Neighborhood Association:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Beukema Playfield

Marsh Field Neighborhood Association:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Marsh Field

McLaughlin Neighborhood Association:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

McLaughlin Community Park

Nelson Neighborhood Association:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

St. Joe’s Park

Nims Neighborhood Association:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Nims Park

Oakview Neighborhood Association:

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

First Wesleyan Church

Sheldon Park Neighborhood:

6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Crestwood United Methodist Church

OTTAWA COUNTY:

Holland:

Event begins at 4 p.m.

Kollen Park

