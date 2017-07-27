National Night Out 2017: West Michigan events

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – Tuesday, Aug. 1 is National Night Out — an event that lets you to get to know local police officers and enhance relationships in your community.
On top of strengthening local communities, many of the events across West Michigan include free food, games and fun for families.
Below is a list of local NNO events based on the county in which they’re located. If you know of an event that isn’t listed, email us at ReportIt@woodtv.com. Please include a valid URL linking to information about the event on the web.
CALHOUN COUNTY:
Battle Creek:
5 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Mill Race Park
>>Full details
KALAMAZOO COUNTY:
KALAMAZOO:
Americana Estates:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
1802 Tray Lane
>>Full details
Arcadia Neighborhood Association:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Arcadia Elementary School
>>Full details
Eastside Neighborhood Association:
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
1106 Trimble St.
>>Full details
Edison Neighborhood Association:
5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
816 Washington Ave.
>>Full details
Milwood Neighborhood Association:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Greenwood Reformed Church
>>Full details
Northside Neighborhood Association:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
612 Park St.
>>Full details
Parkview Hills Neighborhood Association:
7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Parkview Hills Club House
>>Full details
Stuart Neighborhood Association:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Elm Street Park
>>Full details
Vine Neighborhood Association:
5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Vine St. at Locust St.
>>Full details
KENT COUNTY:
GAINES TOWNSHIP:
4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
1439 Eastport Drive SE
>>Full details
GRAND RAPIDS:
Eastown Community Association:
5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
Sigsbee Park
>>Full details
Garfield Park Neighborhood Association:
5 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.
Salvation Army Kroc Center
>>Full details
Heritage Hill Neighborhood Association:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pleasant Park
>>Full details
Roosevelt Park Neighborhood Association:
11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
1205 Grandville Ave. SW
>>Full details
KENTWOOD:
Christ Community Church:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
2400 Forest Hill Ave. SE
>>Full details
South United Methodist Church:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
4500 Division Ave. SW
>>Full details
Woodland Mall/Celebration! Cinema:
10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
3195 28th St. SE
>>Full details
ROCKFORD:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Rockford City Hall
>>Full details
WALKER:
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Feyen Zylstra: 2396 Hillside Drive NW
>>Full details
MECOSTA COUNTY:
Big Rapids:
6 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Big Rapids Department of Public Safety
>>Full details
MUSKEGON COUNTY:
MUSKEGON:
Angel Neighborhood Association:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Angel Community Church
>>Full details
Beachwood/Bluffton Neighborhood Association:
5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Kruse Park
>>Full details
Campbell Field Neighborhood Association:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
>>Full details
East Muskegon Neighborhood:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
905 E. Keating Ave.
>>Full details
Glenside Neighborhood Association:
7 p.m.
McGraft Park
>>Full details
Jackson Hill Neighborhood Association:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Aamodt Park
>>Full details
Lakeside Neighborhood Association:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pocket Park
>>Full details
Marquette Neighborhood Association:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Beukema Playfield
>>Full details
Marsh Field Neighborhood Association:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Marsh Field
>>Full details
McLaughlin Neighborhood Association:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
McLaughlin Community Park
>>Full details
Nelson Neighborhood Association:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
St. Joe’s Park
>>Full details
Nims Neighborhood Association:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Nims Park
>>Full details
Oakview Neighborhood Association:
6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
First Wesleyan Church
>>Full details
Sheldon Park Neighborhood:
6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Crestwood United Methodist Church
>>Full details
OTTAWA COUNTY:
Holland:
Event begins at 4 p.m.
Kollen Park
>>Full details