No injuries in landing gear failure at W.K. Kellogg Airport

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Failing aircraft landing gear caused a plane to skid to a halt on the runway at W.K. Kellogg Airport Thursday afternoon.

In a W.K. Kellogg Airport release, officials said the plane’s pilot discovered the landing gear in all three positions had failed, causing the plane to skid to a stop.

There were four passengers aboard the plane during the incident, and nobody sustained injuries.

According to the release, the pilot was in control during the entire incident and the community was safe.

The airport was closed for a short time while crews determine how to safely remove the aircraft from the runway.

