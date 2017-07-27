“Positively Warren Golf” Classic returns

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) The 18th annual Positively Warren Golf Classic is returning to West Michigan on Monday, August 14. The event is named after Warren Reynolds, the long-time sports director at WOOD TV8 who helped raise millions of dollars for dozens of causes. The Golf Classic benefits two organizations that were near to Reynolds’ heart: the Helen DeVos Children’s Hospital Foundation and the Grand Rapids Sports Hall of Fame.
Event Details
Monday, August 14, 2017
Thousand Oaks Golf Course, 4100 Thousand Oaks Drive Grand Rapids, MI 49525
11:00 a.m. – Registration & Lunch
1:00 p.m. – Shotgun Start
5:30 p.m. – Mix and Mingle
6:30 p.m. – Dinner & Auction