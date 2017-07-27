Security cameras capture reported high-speed crash in GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police are looking for the car that left the scene of a crash that injured a motorcyclist.

Officers were called to Tamarack Avenue and Leonard Street NW at 8:58 p.m. Wednesday. Surveillance cameras at the nearby Geek Group building were rolling when the crash happened.

Slowed footage posted on YouTube by the Geek Group’s Chris Boden shows a motorcyclist traveling in the left turn lane, losing control of the motorcycle and hitting the side of the vehicle.

Witnesses said the motorcycle topped 70 mph before the crash. The rider appeared to have a red light at the time of the crash.

Sgt. Terry Dixon said the motorcyclist suffered broken ribs but is expected to survive.

Dixon a black Chevrolet Impala involved in the crash left the scene and hasn’t been located.

