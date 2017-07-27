Stroke health – advice to save your life

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich (WOOD) Time is brain. At least that’s what they say when it comes to having a stroke: the more quickly you seek medical treatment the more successful your recovery is likely to be. Last year Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital treated more than 1,300 stroke patients That’s more than any other hospital in Michigan. Today eightWest talked about Spectrum Health’s stroke care with Dr.Tamer Abdelhak, Division Chief of Neurocritical Care at Spectrum Health, and Brianna Laux, a young lady who learned first-hand about stroke last winter.

Spectrum Health Stroke Camp

Free activities and education for stroke survivors and their caregivers

Sunday, September 17

11 am to 4 pm

Frederik Meijer Gardens & Sculpture Park

Registration: spectrumhealth.org/strokecamp or 616.267.2278

For more information:

spectrumhealth.org/stroke

Phone 616.267.7900

