W. MI 7-year-old to ride in national motocross race





NORTON SHORES, Mich. (WOOD) — When Troy and Emily Bloomquist found out their first child was going to be a boy, Troy immediately wanted to name him “Ryder.”

A name that represented dad’s passion, and would end up describing his son.

Seven-year-old Ryder has been tearing up race tracks since age 3, and has qualified for the largest amateur motocross race in the world. Ryder will compete in the 36th Annual Rocky Mountain ATV/MC AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship in August.

Nearly 1,500 riders will take part in the races at Loretta Lynn Ranch in Tennessee.

To qualify for the race, Ryder had to beat out 22,000 other racers to earn a spot.

