Willis’ defense attorney now working for prosecutor

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — The lead defense attorney for accused killer Jeffrey Willis has taken a job with the Muskegon County Prosecutor’s Office, 24 Hour News 8 has learned.

It is raising questions about whether that will give the prosecutor an unfair advantage in upcoming trials.

Attorney Brian Hosticka will start working for the prosecutor’s office Tuesday, according to Muskegon County Public Defender Fredrick Johnson.

Johnson said he plans to ask a judge to rule whether that will give the prosecutor’s office an unfair advantage. It’s not clear whether that will lead to another delay in the trials.

Johnson will take over as the lead defense attorney in the case.

Willis’ trial in the 2014 slaying of jogger Rebekah Bletsch is scheduled to start Sept. 12 and could take about two weeks.

It was Hosticka who previously filed a motion to dismiss the Bletsch case after claiming that searches of Willis’s jail cell violated his civil rights and gave prosecutor’s an inside look at the defense’s playbook. The Michigan Court of Appeals ruled against him.

Willis also is awaiting trial on murder and kidnapping charges in the 2013 disappearance of gas station clerk Jessica Heeringa. Her body has not been found.

Additionally, Willis faces kidnapping charges after a teenager allegedly escaped from his van, eventually leading to his arrest.

THE INVESTIGATION INTO JEFFREY WILLIS

Willis, 46, was arrested in May 2016 after allegedly attempting to abduct a 16-year-old girl in Fruitland Township the previous month. He was charged with kidnapping and assault with a dangerous weapon in that case. Ballistics testing soon matched a gun found in his vehicle to the one used in the June 2014 killing of Bletsch, 36, in Dalton Township. As a result, he was charged with her murder.

Almost immediately after he was arrested, authorities said they were looking into whether Willis was involved in the abduction of Jessica Heeringa, who vanished from the Norton Shores gas station where she worked in April 2013. There were some things that lined up — Willis owns a silver minivan like the one police were looking for in the Heeringa case, he frequented her gas station, he wasn’t at work in the days after she vanished and he had a file labeled with her name on his computer — but not enough to warrant charges. So for months, he was referred to only as a person of interest in the case. Then, in September, authorities charged Willis with kidnapping and murdering Heeringa.

>>Inside woodtv.com: Complete coverage of the Jeffrey Willis investigation

Those charges came three months after Willis’ cousin, Kevin Bluhm, was arrested. Bluhm is charged with being an accessory after the fact in Heeringa’s murder. According to court documents, he admitted to investigators that he saw Heeringa’s body in the basement of Willis’ late grandfather’s home in Norton Shores the day after she was abducted and that Willis told him he had tortured her.

Authorities say Bluhm helped Willis bury Heeringa’s body in a wooded area off Sheridan Road in Muskegon Township less than a mile from Willis’ home. However, Muskegon County Prosecutor D.J. Hilson told 24 Hour News 8 investigators think Heeringa’s remains have since been moved to an unknown location. The search for her body continues.

