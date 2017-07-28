Allegan County barn fire sends 1 to hospital

LEIGHTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A barn fire in Allegan County sent one person to the hospital, according to dispatchers.

Authorities got the call around 11 a.m. Friday. Dispatchers said the fire happened in the 300 block of 108th Street in Leighton Township, southwest of Caledonia and near the border of Kent and Allegan counties.

Dispatchers said one person was taken to the hospital. The victim’s condition and the cause of the fire is unclear.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates on woodtv.com throughout the day.

