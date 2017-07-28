BBB: WI sues GR car parts dealer, affiliates

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The State of Wisconsin has filed a lawsuit against a Grand Rapids car parts dealer and its affiliates, according to the Better Business Bureau.

The lawsuit and criminal complaint filed earlier this week follows years of investigation against Engine Shopper LLC and its affiliates — several online companies that sell used car parts.

The company operates under at least 10 different names and web addresses, including Auto Recycling, Engine & Transmission World, SW Engines and Quality Used Transmissions. It has virtual offices in Michigan, Wisconsin, Missouri and Oklahoma, according to the BBB.

Quality Used Transmissions, formerly known as Quality Used Engines, has an office listed at 2525 E. Paris Avenue SE. But the building management told the BBB in 2015 that the company was never a tenant.

Complaints to the BBB against Engine Shopper, Quality Used Transmissions and related companies have been reported in nearly every state and Canada.

BBB Wisconsin has investigated 330 complaints against the company, which include billing consumers for items they didn’t purchase and issues with refunds, exchange and product quality.

Before you buy items online, the BBB has the following tips:

Check the business’ BBB review online or call at 816.421.7800;

or call at 816.421.7800; Pay with a credit card so you can appeal purchases later, if necessary;

Read the terms and conditions, especially warranty information.

If you have a negative experience with Quality Used Transmission, or any other company, you can report it to the BBB at 816.421.7800 or online.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

