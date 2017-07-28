Bikers and veterans come out strong for dying ‘brother’

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A Vietnam veteran with only a little time left was given his final wish in a spectacular way in Muskegon Friday night.

The son of 66-year-old Army veteran Wayne Whisler said his family was shaken to the core when his father was diagnosed with lung cancer four months ago and given only 90 days to live.

While he has survived beyond expectations living with his wife at a Muskegon adult care facility, the family knew time was running out to grant their dad one last wish.

Just days ago, Wayne Whisler’s stepson, Derrek Lee, and the staff at Hillcrest Nursing Home in North Muskegon were talking about what they could do for the veteran in hospice care.

“My mom and him wanted to do a cross-country trip and they never got to do it. That’s sad,” Lee said.

Lee said his dad said he wanted to have an outing with bikers and veterans and go for a final ride.

“I don’t want him to go out just facing death,” Lee said. “These last things, he’ll remember this.”

A Facebook post was soon created calling for anyone who could to come out.

“It kind of went viral from there, unexpectedly,” said Katie Colburn, director of nursing at Hillcrest Nursing Home.

But even on Friday afternoon, they were not sure who would come. But they sure did come.

At least 500 people made the trek through the streets, surprising Wayne who was not told beforehand what was going on.

“Seeing all these people, honestly, it what makes me proud to be an American,” Coburn said.

The outpouring of people that came took everyone by surprise.

“I can’t even express how much gratitude I have for everyone who’s come together to do this,” Lee said.

The vet was loaded onto a motorcycle side car and taken for a ride around the city.

In addition to the ride, bikers handed cash to the family and a proclamation from Hospice of Michigan was read. A red, white and blue plaque was signed by so many front and back, there was no room left to sign.

“All joining together for a guy, a guy they don’t know, but a brother, because they were either in the military or a brother because they ride bikes and that is inspirational,” Colburn said. “I have goosebumps again.”

The riders represented motorcycle clubs throughout Michigan.

“I don’t where they popped up from, but they did and I’m glad they’re here because they made his life as good as it possibly could, given the situation he’s in,” Lee said.

Asked what he wanted the people there to know, a clearly exhausted but grateful Wayne Shisler said, “How much the veterans really appreciate it.”

