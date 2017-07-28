Bronson Park receives $100,000 donation for improvements

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Bronson Park in downtown Kalamazoo is one step closer to a more beautiful future.

On Friday, the Consumers Energy Foundation donated $100,000 to help fund improvements in Bronson Park.

Kalamazoo Mayor Bobby Hopewell was present at the ceremony to receive the check.

The money will support Kalamazoo’s campaign to upgrade the park’s Fountain of the Pioneers complex, redesign its pathway system, install Wi-Fi, add seating and other projects.

“The part I’m excited about would be the ice rink, splash pad,” Kalamazoo Director of Parks and Recreation Sean Fletcher said. “So we’ll have skating in the park in the winter months, and then during the summer warm months we’ll have a surface-level splash pad for kids to enjoy.”

The Bronson Park Master Plan was finished last year. It has educational components to provide an accurate portrayal of Native American history and a cultural experience.

