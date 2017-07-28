Downed tree knocks out power to nearly 2K in Kent County

Related Coverage Michigan Power Outages

WALKER, Mich. (WOOD) — A downed tree is to blame for a power outage affecting nearly 2,000 homes and businesses in Kent County, according to Consumers Energy.

A company spokesman says the tree landed on a utility line near Wilson Avenue and Waybury Street NW around 11:48 a.m. Friday. Approximately 1,986 customers in the area are affected, according to the Consumers Energy outage map.

Crews are working to restore power to the area. Consumers Energy expects to have power back on to customers by 4 p.m. Friday.

