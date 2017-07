GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — A driver was hospitalized following a single-vehicle crash early Friday morning.

It happened sometime after 2:30 a.m. near the intersection of Perkins Avenue and Knapp Street in Grand Rapids.

Police told 24 Hour News 8 that the driver was heading eastbound on Knapp Street when they jumped a curb, went through a yard and hit a tree.

The driver was taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries are unknown at this time.

