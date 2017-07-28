GR app brings more reporting capabilities for users

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids has launched a new app that includes more reporting capabilities for its users.

The newly released GRCity 311 app, which allows people to report a wider variety of issues. (July 28, 2017)

Users can use the app titled “grcity 311” to report these additional issues:

  • Abandoned vehicle on the street
  • Dead animal in the street
  • Graffiti on a street sign or public property
  • Missing or damaged street sign
  • Broken playground equipment in a City park
  • Maintenance in a City park
  • Full trash bin or litter in a City park
  • Pothole repair
  • Blinking or out streetlight
  • Trash in the street or an alley

Both Apple and Android users can download the app, or report the issues online.