GR app brings more reporting capabilities for users

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids has launched a new app that includes more reporting capabilities for its users.
Users can use the app titled “grcity 311” to report these additional issues:
- Abandoned vehicle on the street
- Dead animal in the street
- Graffiti on a street sign or public property
- Missing or damaged street sign
- Broken playground equipment in a City park
- Maintenance in a City park
- Full trash bin or litter in a City park
- Pothole repair
- Blinking or out streetlight
- Trash in the street or an alley
Both Apple and Android users can download the app, or report the issues online.