GR app brings more reporting capabilities for users

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The city of Grand Rapids has launched a new app that includes more reporting capabilities for its users.

Users can use the app titled “grcity 311” to report these additional issues:

Abandoned vehicle on the street

Dead animal in the street

Graffiti on a street sign or public property

Missing or damaged street sign

Broken playground equipment in a City park

Maintenance in a City park

Full trash bin or litter in a City park

Pothole repair

Blinking or out streetlight

Trash in the street or an alley

Both Apple and Android users can download the app, or report the issues online.

