GR man arrested following road rage incident with firearms

A mug shot of 22-year-old Tyler Fennema of Grand Rapids. (Courtesy of Ionia County Sheriff's Office)

PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old Grand Rapids man following a report of a road rage incident involving firearms.

A weapon recovered by Ionia County Sheriff’s Office during a road rage incident on July 27, 2017. (Courtesy of Ionia County Sheriff’s Office)

In a release, police said officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. Thursday to westbound I-96 near Portland for a road rage situation including firearms. The suspect has been identified as Tyler Fennema, police said.

According to the release, Ionia County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the vehicle following the call and conducted a felony stop. Several firearms were located in the vehicle during the stop and Fennema was arrested, police said.

Fennema was arraigned Friday on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearms and two counts of carrying concealed weapons. He is being held at the Ionia County Jail.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which is still under investigation.