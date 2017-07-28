GR man arrested following road rage incident with firearms

PORTLAND, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities have arrested a 22-year-old Grand Rapids man following a report of a road rage incident involving firearms.

In a release, police said officers were dispatched around 4 p.m. Thursday to westbound I-96 near Portland for a road rage situation including firearms. The suspect has been identified as Tyler Fennema, police said.

According to the release, Ionia County Sheriff’s Office deputies located the vehicle following the call and conducted a felony stop. Several firearms were located in the vehicle during the stop and Fennema was arrested, police said.

Fennema was arraigned Friday on charges of assault with a dangerous weapon, felony firearms and two counts of carrying concealed weapons. He is being held at the Ionia County Jail.

Nobody was injured in the incident, which is still under investigation.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

