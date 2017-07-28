Grand Haven pier project pushed back again

GRAND HAVEN, Mich. (WOOD) — Completion of the construction on Grand Haven’s historic south pier has been pushed back to 2018 because of water levels.

The project’s original completion date was December 2017, but high water levels have made it harder to get work done, according to an official. In order to work on the concrete, crews need the pier to be dry.

However, boat wakes and high waves from the water level increase are limiting crews to averaging two days of work per week.

“They will be out there working every day that they can,” said Tom O’Bryan, are engineer for the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Area.

The city of Grand Haven has raised over $650,000 of its $1 million goal to save the catwalk, a project that it has been working on for months.

Structural issues discovered have already driven up the cost of the project and delayed its completion.

