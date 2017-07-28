Help us Clear the Shelters on Aug. 19





On Aug. 19, hundreds of animal shelters around the country will team up with NBC affiliate stations, as well as Telemundo, to find rescue animals their forever homes.

As West Michigan’s NBC affiliate, WOOD TV8 is partnering with Fox Subaru and two local shelters — the Humane Society of West Michigan in Grand Rapids and Harbor Humane Society in Ottawa County — for the adoption event.

Below are the local shelters that are participating:

Harbor Humane Society

14345 Bagley St.

West Olive, MI 49460

616.399.2119

www.harborhumane.org

Humane Society of West Michigan

3077 Wilson Dr. NW

Grand Rapids, MI 49534

616.453.8900

www.hswestmi.org

This year, more than 700 shelters are participating in Clear the Shelters. During last year’s campaign, more than 50,000 shelter animals were adopted.

For more information on the Clear the Shelters campaign or to find shelters across the country that are participating, go to cleartheshelters.com.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

