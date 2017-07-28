KCAS Pets of the Week: Jane and free felines





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kent County Animal Shelter is temporarily waiving adoption fees on all of its cats and kittens in hopes of finding them forever homes.

KCAS says it has extended the adoption special for felines until Aug. 2. As of Thursday, the shelter had five adult cats and 10 kittens looking for good homes.

All cats will be spayed or neutered and have all the necessary vaccinations upon adoption.

If you’re more of a dog person, this week’s pet of the week may be the perfect fit.

Jane is a 2-year-old American Staffordshire terrier who came to KCAS as a stray.

Jane is shy around strangers, but once she gets to know you, she’s extremely affectionate. Shelter workers say she would fair best with a patient owner who can teach her that the world isn’t so scary after all.

For more information about Jane or any other pet at the Kent County Animal Shelter, call 616.632.7300 or visit the organization’s website.

