KDPS: 2 children seriously injured in crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — Two children were seriously injured after a two-vehicle crash in Kalamazoo Friday morning.

It happened around 6 a.m. near the intersection of North Street and Rose Street, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety.

When police arrived on scene, they say multiple people were ejected from the vehicles.

The intersection is closed while authorities investigate the crash and work to clear the scene. Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

It’s unclear at this time what led up to the crash.

24 Hour News 8 has a crew heading to the scene. Check back with woodtv.com for updates.

