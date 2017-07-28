Kent County not selling 82 Ionia property

Related Coverage Kent County selling building in downtown GR

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Kent County leaders have decided not to sell a county-owned building located at 82 Ionia Ave.

On Friday, Board Chairman Jim Saalfeld asked the Board of Commissioners to approve the termination of the request for proposals process for the property. This comes after a subcommittee recommended a sale of the property and to start new construction of a building to replace it on the city’s Fuller Campus.

“I believe in order to move forward, the board should get a better understanding of our Fuller Campus master plan,” Saalfeld said in a release. “Therefore, I have asked staff to undertake an update of the Fuller Campus master plan, last completed in 2004. I am hopeful that this update will add clarity to future discussions about building and space needs.”

The Finance and Physical Resources Committee voted to proceed with the sale of 82 Ionia July 18. However, they did not approve constructing a new building on the Fuller Campus.

Currently, the building is about 65 percent occupied. It houses the Prosecutor’s Office, Friend of the Court, Circuit Court Probation and Community Development and Housing Commission.

The city has owned the 108,000 square-foot building since 2005. It covers 1.34 acres and includes a two-story parking ramp with 126 spaces.

