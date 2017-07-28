Lorinda Swain suing Calhoun County, late detective’s estate

LANSING, Mich. (WOOD) — A Marshall woman who spent eight years behind bars even after her adoptive son recanted his story about the alleged sexual abuse she was convicted of is now suing Calhoun County for damages.

Lorinda Swain filed the federal lawsuit against the county and the estate of the late Det. Guy Picketts Thursday.

It stems from her 2002 conviction on four counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct. A judge sentenced Swain to 25-50 years in prison at that time.

In the 14-page complaint, Swain said she was wrongly imprisoned for eight years and placed under restrictive bond conditions for another seven years while Calhoun County fought her release.

Swain argued her Constitutional right to due process was violated when Picketts interviewed her ex-boyfriend and did not disclose the interview to her defense team.

The lawsuit contends if Swain’s counsel had had that statement, she would have been acquitted at trial and not wrongly convicted.

The lawsuit says Swain’s reputation continues to suffer because of her “deprivation of due process.” It also states Swain was subjected to cruel and unusual punishment because of the “Brady violation.”

The lawsuit also accuses Calhoun County of being “deliberately indifferent to the need to train and supervise their investigators” and calls on the county to translate each and every interview into writing to “prevent future due process deprivations through discovery errors.”

Swain is asking for punitive damages and compensation for her family’s expenses caused by her arrested and imprisonment, including “reasonable” attorney fees.

Appeal after appeal kept the case working its way through the court system for years. In December 2014, Swain lost her last appeal before the Michigan Court of Appeals but was allowed to remain free on bond while the state Supreme Court heard her case.

In April 2016, Swain’s attorneys from the University of Michigan Innocence Clinic said in front of the Michigan Supreme Court they had evidence that her ex-boyfriend told a detective during the investigation that he never saw her abuse her son.

The defense team argued that the information was never disclosed by the prosecution, as is required by law.

A month later, the Michigan Supreme Court ruled that Swain was entitled to a new trial, but Calhoun County Prosecutor David Gilbert declined to try her, based on a lack of witnesses.

Picketts died in November 2010.

