Muskegon’s Pere Marquette Park off beach advisory list

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A day after the city warned swimmers about higher E. coli levels, Muskegon’s Pere Marquette Park is off the state’s list of beach advisories.

Friday, the only West Michigan beach on the Michigan Department of Environmental Quality’s list of closures and advisories was White Lake at Maple Park in Muskegon County. Fourteen other lakes scattered across the state were also on the list.

Earlier testing by the DEQ showed Pere Marquette Park’s water E. coli levels at 314 per 100 milliliters of water, slightly above the state’s standard limit of 300. The most recent water sample tests were not available Friday morning, but the park was no longer on the watch list.

The contamination advisory went into effect Thursday, but the beach did not close. Instead, the city advised visitors to swim at their own risk.

