Non-surgical back and joint treatment – little to no recovery time

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) – If you’re someone who suffers from back and joint pain, summer is the time of year that you really miss out on all those great outdoor activities. The good news is that there are non surgical solutions out there that can help.

Dr. Eric Kozfkay from Michigan Pain Consultants is here to talk to us about a new approach to treating pain.

Bone Marrow Aspirate Concentrate (BMAC) is a non-surgical treatment option for chronic back and joint pain performed at Michigan Pain Consultants. BMAC provides relief with little to no recovery time.

Benefits of BMAC

1) BMAC improves pain and function with the use of the individuals own cells

2) BMAC is a minimally invasive procedure is done in an office based setting

3) Minimal to no recovery time after the procedure. Patients are able to get back to work/enjoy activities sooner.

Contact Michigan Pain Consultants

Offices in Grand Rapids, Big Rapids, Greenville, Wyoming, Muskegon, and Holland

800-281-3237

www.michiganpain.com

