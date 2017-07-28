Second man pleads guilty in Muskegon area drug bust

MUSKEGON, Mich. (WOOD) — A man arrested in a drug bust also involving a Michigan prison employee has taken a plea deal.

Alfonzo Dewayne Johnson pleaded guilty Friday to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance. In return, prosecutors dropped four other drug charges, as well as a charge of conspiracy to launder money.

Johnson was among those arrested during a March 5 drug bust in the Muskegon area that netted kilos of cocaine, heroin, meth and ecstasy.

Johnson was at the corner of Columbia Avenue and Getty Street in Muskegon Heights when he was taken into custody, police said.

Officers arrested Michigan Department of Corrections employee James Kitchen at his Muskegon home. He was suspended without pay after his arrest.

They also arrested 38-year-old Demarco Knox in the Muskegon Heights neighborhood where he lived.

Knox pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking last week.

