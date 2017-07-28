Suspect in Battle Creek shooting arrested, ID’d

Related Coverage BCPD: Woman admits to shooting man

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — Police have arrested a 36-year-old Battle Creek woman who admitted she shot a man in the head Thursday night.

According to a release, the woman admitted she shot the man and was taken in for questioning Thursday. Police said Angela Jamison has been arraigned on charges of assault with intent to murder, felony firearm and carrying a concealed weapon. She is being held at Calhoun County Jail.

A 19-year-old Battle Creek man was shot in the head around 10 p.m. Thursday night on Jonoah Street, police said. The victim is in good condition at a hospital, according to the release.

Authorities said the shooting may have stemmed from a longstanding dispute and added the two “are not directly related.”

