Trump: Reince Priebus out, John Kelly in as chief of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is out, according to tweets from President Donald Trump.

The president tweeted Friday afternoon that he was naming Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as his chief of staff, replacing Priebus.

I am pleased to inform you that I have just named General/Secretary John F Kelly as White House Chief of Staff. He is a Great American…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

…and a Great Leader. John has also done a spectacular job at Homeland Security. He has been a true star of my Administration — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

In his tweets, Trump called Kelly a great American, great leader and “a true star” of his administration.

Trump also tweeted thanks to Priebus for his service and dedication.

“We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!” he added on Twitter.

Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York.

I would like to thank Reince Priebus for his service and dedication to his country. We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 28, 2017

This is a breaking news story. Check back on woodtv.com for updates.

