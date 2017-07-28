Trump: Reince Priebus out, John Kelly in as chief of staff

WASHINGTON (AP) — White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus is out, according to tweets from President Donald Trump.
The president tweeted Friday afternoon that he was naming Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly as his chief of staff, replacing Priebus.
In his tweets, Trump called Kelly a great American, great leader and “a true star” of his administration.
Trump also tweeted thanks to Priebus for his service and dedication.
“We accomplished a lot together and I am proud of him!” he added on Twitter.
Priebus traveled with Trump earlier in the day to an appearance in Brentwood, New York.
