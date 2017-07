MUSKEGON HEIGHTS, Mich. (WOOD) — Local businesses and West Michigan students have been teaming up to clean up the community.

The six-week program began in June when 100 kids headed out to clean up lots on Sherman Street near Martin Luther King Elementary School in Muskegon Heights.

The program started last year when the DTE Foundation announced a $150,000 grant to give 100 students summer jobs. Participants earn a paycheck, but also gain work experience and new skills from the program.

