W. MI veteran to receive Medal of Honor on Monday

WASHINGTON D.C. (WOOD) – His comrades on the battlefield called him ‘Doc’ — and for good reason.

Former U.S. Army medic and South Haven native James McCloughan is credited with saving the lives of 10 fellow soldiers in the battle of Nui Yon Hill in 1969.

Nearly 50 years after he served in the Vietnam War, Specialist Five McCloughan will receive the military’s highest honor: the Medal of Honor. President Donald Trump will present the award at the White House Monday afternoon.

“It means a lot to the men who fought in that battle,” McCloughan told 24 Hour News 8, deflecting the credit onto those who served alongside him.

On May 13, 1969, McCloughan was one of two medics among 89 men from Charlie Company going up against 2,000 or more enemy soldiers. For 48 hours, their unit was under heavy fire.

McCloughan was hit by shrapnel or small-arms fire three separate times. At one point, his lieutenant told him to seek medical attention and take the next helicopter out. McCloughan refused.

“I knew that they were going to need me. I wasn’t going to leave my men. Nope. I thought that would be my last day on Earth, though,” McCloughan said in a December 2016 interview with 24 Hour News 8.

“(I) dragged them or carried them, whatever way I could get them back in,” McCloughan said.

McCloughan’s unit lost more than a dozen men – but after two days, he and dozens of others made it out alive.

He was later honored with a slew of military awards, but it wasn’t until last year when he found out he might receive the highest honor possible.

In most cases, the Medal of Honor needs to be awarded within five years of the recipient’s heroic actions. For McCloughan — lawmakers worked up legislation to waive that time-limit.

He received final confirmation that he’d be presented the award when a senior Department of Defense official called him the day after Memorial Day.

“She said, ‘Sir, I have the president of the United States on the other line for you,’” McCloughan said. “He (President Trump) was very cordial, very caring person and he said, ‘Boy your men didn’t give up.’ He said, ‘they fought tooth and nail for you to get this award.'”

Now 71-years-old, McCloughan is well known in the South Haven area for his decades of teaching and coaching after the war.

He will be known across the entire nation for his courageous acts during his service. He will be the first to receive the United States’ top military honor from President Trump.

McCloughan said he’ll be the ‘caretaker’ of the award, but that his entire unit, including those who gave their lives, deserve recognition as well.

“Yes I do recognize that I was a part of the saving of those lives – and I might’ve been a very big, important part. But if I didn’t have the people covering me that I had covering me, I’d a been a dead duck out there in that crossfire,” McCloughan said Friday.

McCloughan is already in Washington D.C. ahead of Monday’s ceremony. He said it’s been a whirlwind since he got there: interviews with national media, a tour of the capitol and dinner with Senator Debbie Stabenow, and even dinner Thursday night with 10 members of his unit in Vietnam.

His comrades will also be there for the presentation – including five men who McCloughan is crediting with saving.

McCloughan credits Senator Stabenow and Congressman Fred Upton for their work in getting him the award, along with his fellow soldiers who wrote letters recommending him for the award.

