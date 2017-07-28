Whitecaps use late rally to win series against Tincaps

Related Coverage Whitecaps score 3 in 4th to top Tincaps





PLAINFIELD TOWNSHIP, (WOOD) — The West Michigan Whitecaps were able to rally late in the game to win their second game in the series against the Fort Wayne Tincaps.

Second baseman Cameron Warner batted in the game’s tying and winning runs with a single in the bottom of the eighth inning, giving West Michigan an 8-7 lead that would go on to be the final score.

The Whitecaps haven’t lost more than two games in a row since April, a large reason the team boasts a 68-31 record this season.

Next on the schedule will be the Lake County Captains who come to West Michigan for a four-game series on Saturday. First pitch will be at 7 p.m.

