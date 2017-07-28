World’s largest bounce house comes to W. MI





GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — The largest bounce house in the world kicks off its 15-city U.S. tour at Berlin Raceway this weekend.

The bounce house is 10,000-square feet and 32-feet tall. The inflatable structure is known as one of the most popular touring attractions in the country.

The Big Bounce is one-of-a-kind. Families can walk through the doors of an inflatable castle and test their skills on the obstacle course, play on the basketball courts and go down the giant slide that leads into the ball pit.

The structure also features a DJ booth with lights, a dance floor and an external dome for VIP.

There are a number of free attractions placed outside of the Big Bounce House. The list includes classic competitive field day games, like sack races and corn-hole to a silent disco.

A variety of sessions are offered for all age groups. Sessions typically last an hour long. Although, VIP holders can get an exclusive 15 minute access to the bounce house.

The Big Bounce opens at 3 p.m. Friday and goes through Sunday.

