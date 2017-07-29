Asian carp study to be released after months of delay

WASHINGTON (WOOD) — After months of delay, a study on how to keep Asian carp out of the Great Lakes will be released in August.

Lawmakers were told late Friday that the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Brandon Road study would be released Aug. 7. It was originally supposed to be released Feb. 28, but was delayed. The Detroit News reports that the delay was due to the commercial barge industry raising concerns about the study with the Trump administration.

Since then, a live Asian carp was found near Lake Michigan. That prompted every member of Michigan’s U.S. House delegation to sign a letter demanding the release of the study. That letter was sent to the White House.

U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow, D-Michigan, reacted to the announcement on Twitter, saying, “Great news! The Army Corps just announced it will release critical study in fight against Asian carp. Trump admin had been holding this up!”

Great news! The Army Corps just announced it will release critical study in fight against Asian carp. Trump admin had been holding this up! — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) July 28, 2017

The Detroit News reports that the Brandon Road study looks at ways to stop the invasive species from entering the Great Lakes, as well as their environmental impacts.

