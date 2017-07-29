Caledonia man dies after getting stuck in grain elevator

CALEDONIA, Mich. (WOOD) — A Caledonia man died after getting stuck in a grain elevator on Saturday afternoon, police said.

It happened around 3:10 p.m. at Caledonia Farmers Elevator Co at 146 E. Main St. in Caledonia, according to a Kent County Sheriff’s Department release.

Police say a Caledonia Farmers Elevator Co employee drove by the scene and saw the victim had not finished working, which was considered unusual. The employee then searched the buildings and found that the victim had been involved in an accident, police said.

The victim has been identified as 56-year-old Daniel Hibma of Caledonia, according to the release.

Caledonia and Kentwood fire departments were able to recover Hibma using technical rescue equipment, but he was pronounced dead at the scene.

Further details on the cause of the accident were not immediately available.

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

Twitter

Google

Pinterest

More

LinkedIn

Tumblr



Reddit

