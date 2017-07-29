GRPD: Injuries in crash on Beltline

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — Grand Rapids police say there were injuries in a crash at Beltline Avenue and Lake Drive early Saturday.

It happened at 5:38 a.m., according to police.

Police confirmed that there were injuries in the crash, but the extent of those injuries are not known.

The Traffic Investigations Unit has been activated, and police say officers will be at the scene of the crash for some time.

This is a developing story. 24 Hour News 8 is working to learn more information. Check back for further updates.

